Janet McDowell
JANET McDOWELL, 70, of St. Albans, passed away on October 28, 2022 at CAMC. Janet was a graduate of St. Albans High School, class of 1969, and Charleston Beauty Academy, class of 1970. Janet worked as a hairdresser for over 40 years and played an active role in her community.

She was a mother, sister, grandmother, friend, and confidant to many. Her care-free and caregiving heart touched so many lives. She always gave unconditional love to anyone that crossed her path. She was a lady that had little, but gave very much.

