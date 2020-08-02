JANET MILES McELWEE died on July 29, 2020, of cancer. She was born on October 7, 1955, in Wheeling, West Virginia, to Paul Norman Miles and Elisabeth Gherasin Miles.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Janet is survived by her mother, Elisabeth; husband, Douglas McElwee; children, Sam (Derin), Charlie and Elisabeth McElwee; brother, H. McKinley "Mack" Miles; and brother-in-law, Elliott Wiltse.
There will be no service. Per Janet's wishes, her ashes will be scattered at the family farm in Pocahontas County.
No flowers, please, but donations may be sent to the Loudendale Community Improvement Association (LCIA), 509 Cane Fork, Charleston, WV 25314, or Kanawha State Forest Foundation (KSFF), 7500 Kanawha St. Forest Rd., Charleston, WV 25314.