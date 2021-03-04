JANET PAYNE (FISHER) 84, of Sissonville passed away on March 1, 2021. She was born on August 19, 1936 to the late Otis and Ruth Fisher. She was preceded in death by her brother Jim Fisher. She is survived by her husband of 52 years Lowell Payne.
Although never having children of her own left to cherish her memory are an abundance of family and friends who were blessed to be loved by her, especially, Daphne & Roger Wines and their son Logan.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Long & Fisher Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Mike Miller will be officiating. Due to COVID, masks are required and social distancing practiced.
