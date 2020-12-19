JANET RAMSEY CARSON, 85 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away December 12, 2020. She was a former resident of Gauley Bridge, WV for more than 50 years. Born June 14, 1935 to the late Floyd and Vada Ramsey, she was also preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Ray Carson.
Janet was retired from J.C. Evans Utilities as Office Manager. She was a member of Gauley Bridge Baptist Church and member of the local Flower Club. When she was young she was a member of The Rainbow girls and went on to hold a State Office in the organization.
She is survived by her daughter Susan Carson, Cross Lanes,WV, Grandson and his wife Tyler and Sarah Clay of Huntington, WV and beloved Great Grandson Carson Clay. She is also survived by sister and brother-in-law Joan and Joe Patterson, of PA, sister and brother-in-law Jill and Dan Burdette of TN, sister-in-law Sharon Atkins of Charlton Heights, WV, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at Montgomery Memorial Park in London,WV on Monday, December 21 at 11 a.m. with minister Bill Kincaid officiating. Due the COVID-19 pandemic, guests will be limited to family and close friends.
