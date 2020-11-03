JANET ROLLINS, 86 of Glass Addition, Poca, died October 30 at Thomas Hospital from pneumonia.
Her husband, Arnold Rollins, died in August of this year.
She was born to Altha and Freda Crago of Paradise during June 1934. Janet married Arnold in 1952 while he was in the Marines. They moved to Glass Addition in 1958, making a home for their three sons and 4 grandsons. Janet was a graduate of Poca High School. She was well known in the area for her cooking and sewing skills. Janet crafted many quilts and knitted or crocheted many afghans that were gifts to her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Janet is survived by her sons Carroll (Lydia), Wayne, Bill, grandsons Matt, Danny and Joey. One grandson, Adam, is deceased. Additionally, she is survived by her sister, Anna Mansfield (Fred Deissinger), sisters-in-law Judy Crago, Geri Crago and Deloris Harrison and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to caretaker Leann, her husband Billy and daughter Lacy for providing exemplary care that made Janet and Arnold's last few years on earth better than anyone could have imagined. They were more than caretakers; they were family to Janet and Arnold. Many thanks to special neighbors Larry and Linda Kilgore for all they have done over the many years as neighbors Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no service. A gathering of family and friends will be held at their residence at a later time when it is safe to do so. Burial will be at the Donald C Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV, alongside her husband Arnold.
