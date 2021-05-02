JANET RUTH (COBB) CLICK of Charleston, formerly of Stoney Point, NY and Foxboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 17, 2021, after a brief illness. She was 81 years old.
Janet was born of December 7, 1939, Ward, WV, to Charles W. & L. Maxine Cobb. She retired from Acordia Insurance Company of Charleston in 2004, after which she moved to Foxboro, MA. After 6 years she returned to West Virginia to be near her brothers and sisters whom she was very close to. Janet was very proud of her three sons and two grandsons who all achieved college degrees.
Janet is survived by sons, Ronald (Barbara) of Stoney Point, NY, and Michael (Liza) of Foxboro, MA, two grandsons, Kenneth (fianc e Jennifer) and Christopher, her loving brothers and sisters of Charleston and Huntington, WV, Richard Cobb (Carter), Patricia Carter (James), William Cobb (Rita), and Jean Teter (Donald), and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, her son, William Click, & her former husband, Gary Click. Janet's request was instead of a funeral that a "Celebration of Life" be held at her sister's house with only family there. That special occasion was held on Sunday April 25th. As always when the family got together, there was an abundance of love and laughter and ended with our Cobb clan group hug.
Janet's final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Nyack, NY, where a private service will be held for immediate family at a later date.
Memories of Janet may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.