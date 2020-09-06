Janet Ruth Rose

JANET RUTH (GRANT) ROSE,
76 of Hurricane passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston.
She was born in Hurricane to the late Chalmer and Thelma Call Grant. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Rose; sister, Betty McNeil and brother, Wayne Grant.
Janet was a homemaker.
Surviving are her sons, Scott Rose (Dee) of Nitro and Matt Rose (Mary) of Hurricane; sister, Phyllis Kinder; brothers, Buster and Johnny Grant. Also surviving are her 4 loving grandchildren Scott McCallister, Brandon, Taylor, Jayden, and 1 great granddaughter, Adilynn.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Jeff Maynard officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
You may visit Janet's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Rose family.