JANET SAYRE, 89, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the home of her son, Rick Sayre, in Tampa, Florida. She was retired from the Kanawha County School Board. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Sayre Jr.; father, Ralph Hendrickson; mother, Violet Hendrickson Boylin; and stepfather, Homer Boylin. She is survived by her son, Rick; sister, Edith Roach of Piedmont, Oklahoma. There will be no service.
Funerals for Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Leadmon, Calvin - 1 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Livingston, Patsy - 11 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Morrone Jr., George - 6:30 p.m., Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova.
Nearhoof, David - 1 p.m., Salvation Army Citadel Church, Charleston.
Randolph, Carolyn - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Sanders, Nicki - 2 p.m., Danville Memorial Park, Danville.
Tallman, Arline - 1 p.m., Talbott Funeral Home, Belington.
Webb, Clifford - 11 a.m., Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley.