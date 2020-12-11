JANET SUE CARPENTER, 80, of Ona, WV, passed away December 8, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Brent Gibson and Pastor Simon Morrison. Burial will be in Blue Sulphur Cemetery, Ona.
She was born November 16, 1940 in Acme, WV, a daughter of the late Roy Edgar and Rosa Leigh Stump Muncy. She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Carpenter.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia Kay and Rocky Jeffrey of Barboursville and Kimberly Sue and Ron Gibson of Ona; three grandchildren, Jami Buchanan, Greg Gibson and Ben Gibson; and four great-grandchildren, Braxton Gibson, Emma and Evan Buchanan and Naomi Gibson.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.