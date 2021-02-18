JANET SUE HOEFS (FRIEND), 55, of Cross Lanes, went home to be with Jesus on February 6, 2021 following a short illness.
Janet was born to Hubert and Barbara (Simmons) Friend on October 28, 1965 in Charleston, WV. She was a 1983 Poca High School graduate. Janet attended the Nitro Church of God. She loved her family and friends dearly and excelled in everything she did.
She is survived by her daughters, Brittany Plantz (Donovan) and Allison Erlewine (Zane); her sister, Mary Wolfe (Danny); her grandchildren, Holden and Reya Plantz; her nephew, Caleb Wolfe; her nieces, Alyssa and Katelyn Wolfe; and many beloved cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 22 years, Steve.
The funeral service will be at 7:30 p.m., on February 19, 2021 at Nitro Church of God with Pastor Dave McCormick officiating.
Visitation will be from 6 - 7:30 p.m., on February 19, 2021 at the Nitro Church of God.
