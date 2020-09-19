JANET SUE SMITH, was born Janet Sue Griffith on October 2, 1938 in Danville, West Virginia, to Robert Frazier Griffith and Audrey Marie (Morton) Griffith, and passed away peacefully at home on September 8, 2020, in Lincoln, California, where she lived with her eternal companion, her husband of 52 years Leslie David "Dave" Smith. She is survived by Dave as well as her daughter Teresa "Teri" Cheshire (married to Ken Cheshire), son L. David Smith II, and their youngest daughter, Kathleen "Kat" Smith. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren Brad Cheshire, Amy (Cheshire) Henry, Brian Cheshire, Brent Cheshire, Bryce Cheshire, Cameron Pascarella, Sarah Pascarella and Dominic Pascarella; and 12 great-grandchildren, as well as brothers Jimmie Griffith of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, Harold Griffith of Hurricane, West Virginia, Clarence "Barney" Griffith of Monroe, North Carolina and sister, Patty Miller, of Charleston, West Virginia.
Janet is best remembered by those who knew her for her deep compassion for everyone she met. No one was a stranger to her as she extended love and friendship with a hug, a smile and a helping hand to everyone she came across, whether she knew them or not. A tireless advocate her entire life for animals of all kinds, Janet was always rescuing, caring for and providing a forever home for countless dogs, cats, horses and any animal in need. Family and friends remember Janet for her great sense of adventure, for being as comfortable in the outdoors barefoot as she was in a formal setting, and for her dedication to her faith as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her family was everything to her, whether you were family by blood or by love, and was referred to as "Mom" and "Aunt Jan" by more people than one could count. She will be missed greatly by all and we are comforted to know that "families are forever." In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter.