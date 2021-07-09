Thank you for Reading.

JANET SUE STOFFEL HAMBY, 76, of Ripley passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021. A celebration of Jan's life will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 11th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com



