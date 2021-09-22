Janet (Wiliams) Matheny Sep 22, 2021 Sep 22, 2021 Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANET MATHENY (WILLIAMS) 77, of Spencer, died September 19, 2021. Arrangements will be 1 p.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021, at John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Spencer John H. Taylor Arrangement Janet Matheny Funeral Home Wv Recommended for you Local Spotlight Carol Echols Dave Wagner Carl A. Walker David Lee Whittington Ralph Frank Lauerman Jr Pebble C. Brown Pfost James David Byrd Blank Pebble C. Brown Pfost Peggy Sue Lockhart James Benson (Pops) Shedd Sr Trending Now Articles ArticlesSouthridge developer says he made bid to buy Town Center mallDouble-counted doses push WV's national-low COVID-19 vaccination rate even lowerRyan Pritt: Is it time again for WVU to buck a trend?COVID-19 surge, lack of WV mandates halt Autumn Colors Express runs this fallMarshall football: Plenty of GW flavor when Herd faces Appalachian StateJudge dismisses some of former Chemours employees' claims they were fired for reporting Belle site workplace, environmental violationsCrawford flips vote, Kanawha school board approves estimated $2M contract it earlier rejectedWVU's Bartlett tries to stay positive after brother's deathKanawha's school board rejected an over $2M contract last week. The debate will continue ThursdayParachutists bail in pandemic on West Virginia's Bridge Day Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 22, 2021 Daily Mail WV Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists Family-run furniture businesses follow traditions, expand designs Fine furniture makers: Skimming the surface Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy