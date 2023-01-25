Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
JANICE ANN STEMPLE, 84, of Ripley, West Virginia entered Heaven's gates on January 21, 2023. She was born the 7th child of 9 to Clair Taylor and Lula Philips Woodyard at the farmhouse in Grafton, WV. Mommy grew up with a great work ethic starting on the dairy farm milking cows, feeding chickens and summers spent working in the hay fields. With all those duties, Clair hired the boy down the road the next farm over. With 77 fence posts between them the love affair started between that 13-year-old boy, Tommy and 12-year-old Mommy. Along with a keen notion of Lula, she insured this relationship would grow.
Janice is survived by her husband Thomas Lee Stemple. They married on February 27,1957 and after finishing his naval commitment they relocated to Ripley, WV where they built a beautiful life full of love and laughter. A love that is etched permanently in the Guinness Book of World Records as a couple recognized with the most siblings from a single family to celebrate over 60 years of marriage. The two spent 72 loving years together and were just shy of their 66th wedding anniversary. If asked the secret to the longevity she would reply: "choose wisely, be kind and stay committed".
As the matriarch of her large family, Janice took great pride in caring for and supporting her loved ones. She was the proud mother of four daughters: Leah (Jim) Pitts, Laura Taylor (the late Ross Taylor), Brenda (Rick) Greene, and Mandy (Tim) Parsons.
Her greatest joy in life was her family and she deeply cherished her title of Grammy given to her by her 10 grandchildren: Erica (Matt) McVay, Erin (Jeff) Buchanan, Derek (Kasey) Snyder, Tyler (Jennifer) Pitts, Rachel (Tyler) Kostelac, Grace (Jason) Arthur, Jared (Jenny) Taylor, Luke Parsons, Olivia (Joshua) Sharp and Haley (Preston) Martin. And 16 great grandchildren: Brady, Owen, Mia, Jacob, Isabella, Emma, Corrine, Lila, Aurora, Rowen, Ellie Rae, Cecilia, Baby Emmett (March) and Baby Taylor (August). Through marriage she gained Brett, Marissa and Mila Greene, Jack, Todd, Lydia, Jacob, Julian and Saige Greene.
She is also survived by her Sisters: Donna Isner and Suzy Mitchel, Sister & Brother-in-law: Carol and Art Stockett, Brother-in-law: Jerry Stemple and Sisters-in-law: Ann Summers and Connie Poling and many nieces and nephews
In her passing, she is joyfully reunited with her parents, Brother: Paul (David) Woodyard Brother and Sister-in-law James and Irene Woodyard, her sisters and brothers -in -law: Nancy and Richard O'Conner, Janie and Steve Stephenson, Ruth Elaine Lehr, Carl (Pete) Isner, Fred Poling and Denzil Summers. Her son-in-law Roscoe Taylor, and we find comfort in knowing she is seated at the throne of God in a rocking chair with 2 great grandchildren: Katherine Marie Buchanan and Liam Thomas Sharp.
Janice was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church since 1961 where she served on many committees and dedicated countless hours to its ministry. She believed in living her life by the Golden Rule and treated everyone with respect and kindness.
While those lucky enough to have known and loved her are heartbroken by her passing, she entered Heaven's gates with dignity and grace just as she had lived her life each day.
A celebration will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Epworth United Methodist Church. A family meal will be provided at noon. Visitation will be from 2 - 5 p.m., and service will follow at 6 p.m. Burial will be held at later date at the National Cemetery in Grafton, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Epworth United Methodist Church General Fund or a charity of your choice.