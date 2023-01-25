Thank you for Reading.

Janice Ann Stemple
JANICE ANN STEMPLE, 84, of Ripley, West Virginia entered Heaven's gates on January 21, 2023. She was born the 7th child of 9 to Clair Taylor and Lula Philips Woodyard at the farmhouse in Grafton, WV. Mommy grew up with a great work ethic starting on the dairy farm milking cows, feeding chickens and summers spent working in the hay fields. With all those duties, Clair hired the boy down the road  the next farm over. With 77 fence posts between them the love affair started between that 13-year-old boy, Tommy and 12-year-old Mommy. Along with a keen notion of Lula, she insured this relationship would grow.

Janice is survived by her husband Thomas Lee Stemple. They married on February 27,1957 and after finishing his naval commitment they relocated to Ripley, WV where they built a beautiful life full of love and laughter. A love that is etched permanently in the Guinness Book of World Records as a couple recognized with the most siblings from a single family to celebrate over 60 years of marriage. The two spent 72 loving years together and were just shy of their 66th wedding anniversary. If asked the secret to the longevity she would reply: "choose wisely, be kind and stay committed".

