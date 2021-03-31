JANICE CAROL DEMPSEY WHITLOCK, 76, of Oak Hill, WV passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, WV. Services were private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fayette Plateau Ministerial Assoc. Food Pantry, 250 East Main Street, Oak Hill WV 25901 or New River Humane Society, 513 Shelter Road, Fayetteville WV 25840. Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, WV
