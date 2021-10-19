JANICE CHRISTINE HUNT O'DELL, 79, a lifelong resident of Dunbar, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 after a long fight with non-alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver.
Janice was born to the late William Clair Harper & Addie Harper on July 14, 1942.
She was a loving mother, very special grandmother, and ever-present great-grandmother. She was an avid decorator; every room having a theme with porcelain figures surrounded by holiday decorations. She constantly had a song on her tongue or a hum on her lips.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son, Warren Hunt, Jr.
Janice is survived by daughters, Tammy Lancaster, Cindy Cantrell (Jackie), Tina Asbury (David), Sherri Phillips (Christopher), and Ronda Hunt (Dwayne); sons, Greg Hunt and Darren Hunt; companion, Wendell Griffin, and his children, Karen Jolley, Dwight Griffin, Jr., and Faron Griffin; 15 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren and counting.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Janice's name to CAMC Cancer Center, 3414 Staunton Ave. SE, Charleston, WV 25304.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Entombment will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.