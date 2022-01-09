Thank you for Reading.

Janice Coral Henson
JANICE CORAL HENSON, 75, of St. Albans, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, after a short illness.

She was a loving mother, sister, and Nana to her grandchildren and great - grand children. Janice loved traveling, puzzles and games, and had a strong thirst for knowledge.

Janice is survived by her children Roger Alan McKinney, Sherry Lynn McKinney, and Paula Diane Clark, sister Joyce Lewis Bradshaw, eight grandchildren and thirteen great -grandchildren.

Honoring Janice's wishes she will be cremated, and no services are scheduled at this time.

Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Janice's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com

