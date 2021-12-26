JANICE EARL KINDER, 85, was born in Fayette County, WV on September 18 1936 to Richard Radith and Rosella Bays. She passed away peacefully from this life into the arms of the Lord, surrounded by her loving family, on December 19, 2021.
She was a homemaker and had worked as a Healthcare Home Caregiver.
She was preceded in death by her loving husbands Robert Lee Kinder and Jackie J. Sparks; daughter Trenda L. Sparks; brother Richard Glenn Bays; sisters Betty B. Stringer, Jaqueline M. Nichols, Eloise G. Barker.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons Robert Kinder, Jr., Jackie "Ike" Sparks, Clyde Sparks (Dorcas), Dwight Sparks (Rhonda), Marty Sparks (Debbie); grandchildren Brent Sparks, Tiffany Sparks, Justin Sparks, Michael Sparks, Craig Sparks, Michael Houchins; great grandchildren Chloe, Jacqlyn, Natalie, Levi, Trevor, Carter; great great grandchildren Kennedy, Byscen and Amelia.
Janice was a loving, caring, strong Christian mother, sister, grandmother and friend.
The family wishes to gratefully acknowledge CAMC Memorial Hospital for all their care, kindness and compassion. Most importantly, grandson Brent Sparks and son Marty Sparks are lovingly acknowledge for their kindness and care.
Janice's life will be celebrated Monday, December 27th, 1 p.m., at North Charleston Apostolic Church, 2400 6th Avenue, Charleston, WV, with Pastor Anthony Moss officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV. Masks are required for those attending services.