JANICE FAYE SKAGGS, 82, of Goose Creek, SC, formerly of Richwood, WV, passed peacefully October 16, 2020. Visitation at 11 am Tuesday, October 20, followed immediately by a celebration of her life and homegoing at 12 pm at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV. Officiating will be Pastor Brant H. Seacrist, Jr. Interment will be at West Virginia Memorial Gardens at Calvin, WV. Arrangements were made by Simons-Coleman funeral home.
