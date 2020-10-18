Thank you for Reading.

JANICE FAYE SKAGGS, 82, of Goose Creek, SC, formerly of Richwood, WV, passed peacefully October 16, 2020. Visitation at 11 am Tuesday, October 20, followed immediately by a celebration of her life and homegoing at 12 pm at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV. Officiating will be Pastor Brant H. Seacrist, Jr. Interment will be at West Virginia Memorial Gardens at Calvin, WV. Arrangements were made by Simons-Coleman funeral home.