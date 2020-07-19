On July 3, 2020, the soul of JANICE LOU (GREEN) HARLESS, of Panama City, Fla., gained her heavenly reward and now rests high on that mountain. She was born May 5, 1932.
Janice was a graduate of Scott High School in 1949 and a graduate of Morris Harvey College with a degree in education. She was a teacher in the West Virginia School System for 30 years. She always said "I teach children not books."
She is survived by her six children and three step-children: Danita Jo Mantz (Brad) of Panama City, Fla., David Alan Green (Roxanne, dec.) of Uneeda, W.Va., James Douglas Green (Dreama) of Uneeda, W.Va., Daniel Lee Green (Regina) of Danville, W.Va., Dwain Edward Green (Regina) of Six Mile, W.Va., Kevin Edward Harless (Tiffany) of Mandeville, La., Barbara Brown (Keith, dec.) of Charleston, W.Va., Pat Griffith of Cottonwood, Ala., and Jerry Harless (Peggy, dec.) of Panama City, Fla.; 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, Dewey and Lessie Harless; her brother, Jim Harless; her husband, Richard Lee Green; and her second husband, Hassell Harless; stepson, Gene Harless; granddaughters, Carolyn Mae Green and Lisa Gayle Brown; and grandson, Brian Brown.
Janice was a lifetime Christian and long-time member at Jenks Avenue Church of Christ in Panama City, Fla., and loved her Lord. She enjoyed all types of music, especially gospel music, crossword puzzles, Soduku, and basketball.
A graveside service for Janice will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Boone Memorial Park, in her hometown in Madison, Boone County, W.Va.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family.
