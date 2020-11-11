JANICE KIRK O'HALLORAN CRUM of Comfort, WV, passed away November 9, 2020 at Hillcrest Health Care, Danville, WV. Janice request was for cremation only.
Updated: November 11, 2020 @ 3:06 am
