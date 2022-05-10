JANICE FLETCHER LAWRENCE, 87, of St. Albans passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
She was born at St. Albans to the late Charlie J. and Garnet B. Roberts Fletcher. She was also preceded in death by daughter, Vicci Lawrence and brother, Glen L. Fletcher.
Janice was retired Psychologist from the Kanawha County Board of Education. She received her AB, Marshall University, 1955, MA, 1957, MA, 1979; EdD, Virginia Polytechnic Institution & State University, 1979. Psychologist Kanawha County Schools, Charleston, WV, 1967-74; coord psychologist WV State Dept., Charleston, 1974-89; school psychologist Kanawha County Schools, Charleston, 1984-89; adj. clin. Prof. Psychology Marshall University, South Charleston, WV, 1978-2001; pvt. Practice Cmty. Behavioral Svcs. Inc., Dunbar, WV. 1990-. Trustee Nat. Sci. Bd., Charleston, 1974-84. Grifted Edn. Grant, WV Dept. Edn, 1978-83, handicapped Children grant, 1981-84. Mem: Nat. Assn School Psychologists Avocations: gardening and reading.
She is survived by a cousin, Michael Cleek of St. Albans.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with the Rev. Jim Dennis officiating. Entombment will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral service.