JANICE LUCILLE HUDSON, 91, of Elkview went to her heavenly home Sunday, January 29, 2023 at CAMC General Hospital.She is preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, James Hudson and parents, John and Agnes Prouse.Janice was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed flowers, decorating cakes, and shopping.She is survived by her sons, Tracy (Laura) Hudson and Gary (Kathy) Hudson; daughters, Charlotte Bowles and Cheryl Huffman; bother, Billy Prouse; nine grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.The service will begin 1 p.m., Friday, February 4, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Leslie Carr-Gillian officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park.Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 12 - 1 p.m., at the funeral home.Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.