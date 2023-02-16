Thank you for Reading.

Janice Marcedes Eads
JANICE MARCEDES EADS 95, of Tornado passed peacefully February 14, 2023 at Lavender Hills Memory Care in Teay's Valley, with family and caring staff by her side.

A lifelong resident of Tornado, graduate of St. Albans High School, and a member of Humphrey's Memorial Methodist Church from birth until death. She was a homemaker and devoted mother of three who also worked outside the home prior to and following raising her family. She was employed by Union Carbide, the Diamond Department Store, Overnight Trucking and G.E. Ray Construction.

