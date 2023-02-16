JANICE MARCEDES EADS 95, of Tornado passed peacefully February 14, 2023 at Lavender Hills Memory Care in Teay's Valley, with family and caring staff by her side.
A lifelong resident of Tornado, graduate of St. Albans High School, and a member of Humphrey's Memorial Methodist Church from birth until death. She was a homemaker and devoted mother of three who also worked outside the home prior to and following raising her family. She was employed by Union Carbide, the Diamond Department Store, Overnight Trucking and G.E. Ray Construction.
Marcedes life centered around devotion to her family, her church, and the community that she loved so dearly. Sunday dinners at "Mommaw's house" with family and friends gathered around her kitchen table was joyous and life affirming in her eyes. Quilting, gardening and maintaining her home and property were lifelong pursuits that brought her contentment and happiness. She will be missed, and her absence will leave a void, yet family and friends rejoice in the knowledge that she is now at peace. Her life was indeed a life well lived.
Surviving: sons Terry Richard Eads (Betsey) of Scott Depot; James David Eads (Shelia) of Salem; S.C., Gregory Alan Eads (Amanda) of Charleston; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with the Reverend Kerry Bart officiating. Entombment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Humphrey's Memorial United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, Tornado W.Va. 25177