JANICE MARIE KING, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2022, following complications from congestive heart failure. She was a beloved mother, great-grandmother, grandmother, and wife during her incredible 90 years of life, and will be remembered as a kind, loyal, and courageous person who loved her family, friends, and neighbors.
She was the second of four children of Dorsey and Thelma Hesson and was an honors graduate of Hannah High School. Janice became a long-time resident of Dunbar, West Virginia in the 1950's where she raised her family with husband Donald "Gene" King, who proceeded her in death. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling, gardening, celebrating holidays and birthdays with family, and her weekly trip to the "beauty parlor".
Janice was a member of Dunbar United Methodist Church and was a volunteer for Hospice.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Geraldine McBrayer, and brother, James Hesson.
Janice is survived by her devoted sons, Dr. Donald King and wife Debbie, Larry King and wife Becky, sister, Reni Selario and husband Tony, and grandchildren: Awaisha Miller and husband Josh, Naren King and wife Trish, Dr. Natalie King-Selario and husband Antonio, and Amie Heath and husband Ryan. Janice was also proud to be "Great Mawmaw" to eight great-grandchildren: Brailen and Ryder Miller, Aria and Hudson Selario, Louise and Josie King, and Madilyn and Mason Heath.
The family would like to thank her excellent caregivers who provided love and support for Janice while she was at home, Terri "Tea" Spencer, April Gibson, and Pedra Collins, and most recently, the nurses, aids and staff from Hospice Care and Celebration Villas Assisted Living.
Janice will be honored with a private graveside service at Grandview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local non-profit dedicated to helping West Virginia families and children.