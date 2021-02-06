Janice Nunn

JANICE KATHERINE NUNN, 55, of Charleston, WV, passed away in her home on Tuesday, February 2. 2021 of natural causes.
She was born August 25, 1965 in Washington, a daughter of Mary McCarrell Nunn and James W. Nunn.
Janice was a graduate of George Washington High School in Charleston, WV.
She had worked as a beautician and salesperson.
She is survived by a daughter, Audrey Charbonneau of Capitol Heights, MD; her mother Mary Nunn of Hickory, PA; two sisters, Judy Shiflett of Bellaire, OH and Elizabeth Nunn of Mt. Pleasant, SC; an aunt and uncle, John and Sally Fackelman of Taylors, SC; and two nieces and three nephews.
Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Ave., Houston, PA 15342. Interment will be in Mt. Prospect Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the ASPCA. Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.