Janice Turk Adkins

JANICE ELIZABETH TURK ADKINS, PhD., 84, of Clermont, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021. She was born in Gainesville, GA, the daughter of Hollis and Ruth Turk. She and her husband Rev. Dr. Syl Gene Adkins (deceased July 19, 2018) are survived by their loving sons Les T. Adkins (Jamie Leno), Stephen S. Adkins (Karen Holden); grandsons Nathaniel Adkins (Liz), Jacob Adkins; granddaughters Brandi Fleck Sauls (Ryan), Alyssa Fox (Michael); great-grandsons Connor Outten, Max Fox, Will, Nate, and Carter Sauls; great-granddaughter Ella Fox; sister Barbara Bell (Glenn); brother Andy Turk (Glennda Dawley); and many nieces and nephews.
Janice graduated from Georgia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing, R.N. (1957); Oklahoma Baptist University, B.A.(1960); Marshall University, M.A.(1977); The Ohio State University, Ph.D. (1981); and served over 45 years in nursing and education. She was the first Director of the Hall (GA) School of Nursing(1960), now a part of Brenau University; Director of Anderson (IN) School of Practical Nursing (1969); and Educator at Marshall University (WV)(1977); and performed research while earning her doctorate at Ohio State(1981).
Dr. Adkins retired as Chairperson of the Allied Health and Nursing programs for the state of Nebraska's Metropolitan "Metro" Community College (1982-2002). While at Metro, she established many new programs and graduated thousands of students serving our communities across the nation and abroad. In 2003, Janice received the Profile in Excellence award given by the Oklahoma Baptist University Alumni Association to a former student who has demonstrated recognizable accomplishment in his or her profession, business, avocation, or life service in such a way as to bring pride and honor to the University.
According to her family and friends, Janice was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend whose leadership, discernment, and gentle guiding of her family established her as a wise and lovable matriarch.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Urban Health Initiative (Emory University), in memory of Dr. Janice T. Adkins. To make your charitable gift donate here: http://www.urbanhealthinitiative.emory.edu/Meet%20us/donate/index.html or mail: C/O Dr. Charles Moore, 49 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive SE, Room 213, Atlanta, GA 30303
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel. Interment will follow at Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive family and friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, February 8, 2021, at the funeral home.
Due to Covid-19 the family has requested masks be worn and adhere to social distancing protocols.
