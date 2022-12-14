Janie Helmick Oakes

HARRIET JANE OAKES, 67, of Charleston passed peacefully and unexpectedly went to be with the Lord December 10, 2022.
HARRIET JANE OAKES, 67, of Charleston passed peacefully and unexpectedly went to be with the Lord December 10, 2022.
She was born April 22, 1955 to Harry and Betty Helmick, she was the sixth child of nine.
She married her high school sweetheart in Charleston, Janie and Greg went on to have four children together, Derrick Oakes of Charleston (deceased), Amanda Oakes of Charleston, Dennis Oakes of Charleston, and Hallie Wemh and Jasper Wemh of Charleston. Grandchildren, Izaik Bowen, Jacob Salisbury, Jaspen Wemh, Chandi Shamblin and Nuwolo Wehm.
Janie had a devout love of God, with such a capacity of kindness for everyone she met. She was proof God uses great people to do great things. She loved her family more than anything in life. Being a grandmother was her passion and the love she instilled in her children and grandchildren will pass on for future generations further blessing the world with her love.
Janie was preceded in death by brothers, Dennis Helmick, Bodie Helmick and Roy (Pooter) Helmick.
She is survived by Companion, Randy Pleva; siblings Linda, Stanley, Cyndi Engle, Sharron Anderson, Danny Helmick and Shelia Oakes.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, December 16, 2022 at Saint George Orthodox Cathedral with Father Joseph and Father Scott officiating. Entombment will follow in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Charleston. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday December 15 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home.
The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Oakes Family.
