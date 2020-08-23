JANIE MORAN, 81, finally joined her beloved husband Ed the evening of Monday, August 17, at her home with family by her side. The world lost a talented, creative soul when she died.
She was the second of five daughters born to Paul and Emma Fisher. Janie was a gifted musician, playing the viola, cornet, and trumpet. Due to this talent she was invited to play a trumpet solo at the Pennsylvania All State High School band when only in the 6th grade. As a member of the high school band, she not only played instruments, but was also a Drum Major and a head majorette, and she found time to be a cheerleader. Ballet was also one of her passions, and she danced for many years. Janie attended Mansfield State College, where she earned a degree for Elementary Education. While there she was active in the band, orchestra, and the Musical Theater department. It was while in the musical Guys and Dolls that she met her future husband, Ed.
Janie taught kindergarten in NY, then outside of Philadelphia, prior to taking a leave of absence in order to start her family. She returned to teaching at Piedmont Elementary school, starting as a 4th grade teacher. Soon she was using her music and drama background when she transferred into the position of Music Teacher for Piedmont. Her Christmas and Spring shows were huge productions, for which she designed and painted sets, sewed costumes, choreographed dances, rehearsed the choir, and had a variety of additional instrumental accompaniments. One of her nick names was "Cecil B Moran" because of the extravagant nature of the performances. She loved her students and wanted to share with all of them the joy of music and performing.
Janie's artistic and creative skills were not limited to the performing arts. She was a talented seamstress who created many beautiful outfits, costumes, and quilts for family and friends. She was also a gifted painter, and shared that talent generously, having created not only pictures but wall murals and set designs. Trinity Lutheran Church, in Charleston, has displayed her painted Nativity scenes for over 40 years.
First and foremost, Janie loved her family. She was married to Ed for 54 years. She was a devoted caring mother to her children and grandchildren, often putting her creative talents to use for them. No matter what her children or grandchildren were doing, she was involved and supportive, attending ball games and performances, and helping in any way she could.
Janie was preceded in death by her husband Ed Moran, her parents, and her youngest sister Janice Mulder. She is survived by her daughter Colleen (Kelly) Moran, son Edward (Rock) Moran, and grandchildren Edward (Trey) Moran, Seth Moran, Lanie Moran, Patrick Reed, and Katherine Reed. She is also survived by her sisters Pauline Speirling, Rosie Rose, and Hildie Polasky, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
A memorial service and celebration of Janie's life will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic situation.
Snodgrass Funeral Home of South Charleston is honored to be assisting the family at this time. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com.