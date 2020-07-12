JANIEVE "JENNY" PRINGLE, 89, of Nitro, formerly of Elkview, passed away, Friday, June 10, 2020, at Hospice House at CAMC.
She was retired from Kroger's and graduated from Clendenin High School.
Jenny was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Pringle; parents, Dalton and Nora Allen James; brothers, James Yoak, Eddie and Denny James.
Jenny is survived by her brother, Herb James and wife, Carol of Blue Creek; sisters-in-law, Judy and Evelyn James; special niece, Doris Naylor. She is also survived by several other nieces and nephews.
There will be no services.
Jenny will be buried at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.