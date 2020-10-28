JANYTH ESTER HAYNES, 85, passed away at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Ripley, West Virginia on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Michael and her four children and their spouses: Joyce and Harry Anderson; Linda and Danny Bird; Nancy Atkinson; and Michael and Lora Haynes. She also left behind eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Janyth Haynes was born on June 8, 1935 in West Hamlin, the daughter of the late Everett R. and Dorothy M. Cummings. A graduate of Stonewall Jackson Highschool, she dedicated her life to her family. She took great interest in the activities and accomplishments of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, ever the sideline cheerleader. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Darrell Cummings, Drexel Cummings, Cletia Meador, and Barbara Westfall.
Arrangements are being made by Casdorph and Curry Funeral Home in St. Albans. A graveside service will be held at Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, West Virginia on Thursday, October 29.
