JACQUELINE SUE WARNER 85, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at CAMC General Division, Charleston.
She was born at Chesapeake, WV to the late Lawrence and Monna Bosher Petry. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Youell Warner; daughter, Wendy Warner Harrison; son, Brian Warner and grandson, Marcus Warner.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ.
Surviving are her daughter, Penny Scott (Craig); sons, Mark Warner (Lottie) and Kevin Warner; brothers, Roland "Skip" Petry (Connie) and D. L. Petry ; 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 pm Monday, November 23, 2020 at Cunningham Memorial Park, Upper Mausoleum Chapel, St. Albans. Burial will follow.
You may visit Jacqueline's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
