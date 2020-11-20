JARED PATRICK TARDY passed away at home in Marmet, WV on Friday, November 13, 2020, at the age of 29.
Jared was born in Charleston, WV, on February 23, 1991. He was a 2009 graduate of Riverside High School, and is remembered for his work ethic while holding various positions as an industrial laborer. Jared enjoyed outdoor sports and making memories with family and friends. In his most recent years, Jared's focus was to rekindle relationships, reestablish love and loyalty with family, and succeed at achieving milestones that no one thought possible. Jared had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to recount funny stories and memories. Throughout Jared's life, dogs and animals brought him great joy. He never missed an opportunity to show his love to his family and pets.
Jared was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William E. "Kernel" and Lona Tardy of Marmet, WV; maternal grandparents, Carl Adams of Ohley, WV and Patricia A. Garrett of Weirton, WV and maternal great-grandparents, Rev. Leonard G. and Juanita Adams of Ohley, WV.
Jared is survived by his greatest accomplishment, his beautiful daughter, Alexis R. Tardy. Jared is lovingly missed and remembered by his father, Bill "Snookie" Tardy of Marmet, WV; mother, Terri J. Thornton (Danny) of Red House, WV; brother, Jason R. Tardy (Melissa) of Chapin, SC, brother, Jeremy S. Tardy (Danielle) of Paducah, KY; nephews, Jaxon, Levi, and Jack; nieces, Charlotte and Emily, and a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins. The family wishes to express its deepest gratitude to Jared's partner, Ruby Stalnaker, of Greenup, KY, for the love, support, and happiness that she gave to enrich his life.
A private family service of remembrance will be 2 p.m., Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Pastor Terry Russell officiating. Burial will follow the service at Marmet Memorial Gardens, Marmet, WV.
A walk thru visitation will be Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 12 until time of service at the funeral home.
Following the burial service, a reception for Jared's friends and family will be held at the Marmet Women's Club in Marmet, WV.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the funeral home.
