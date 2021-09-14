Jarred Michael Lyons

JARED MICHAEL LYONS of Clendenin went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 3, 2021. He was 40.
Jared was born January 18, 1981 and raised in Clendenin. He graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in 1999. He took up archery when he was eight and joined the competitive circuit. He won a national championship in outdoor archery when he was 15. He began racing dirt bikes after high school, pursuing the sport every weekend for two years with his friend Jon Darby.
He was a Class A CDL driver and heavy equipment operator, and a member of the United Steelworkers Local 14614. He worked for CJ Hughes Construction. Jared was known by his peers as an expert operator and a generous teacher to anyone interested in learning the skills.
Jared loved his family and the outdoors. He was close to his aunts and uncles and spent many happy days at his uncle Roger Lyons's Green Creek cabin. He continued to hunt and fish as often as possible throughout his life, often with Darby and another close friend, Josh Belcher. He particularly loved turkey hunting and had begun making his own calls. He became serious enough about it to come up with a name - Green Creek Calls. His most impressive turkey fan lives on in family lore (though for reasons that became a running family joke, it was never mounted).
Jared was a devoted father to his son Hunter. They played video games together and Jared took Hunter hunting and fishing, on long walks and riding on ATV's. He believed Hunter was his life's greatest accomplishment.
From childhood, Jared was a natural entertainer with a quick, sarcastic wit and big, kind heart. If he had ever seen a movie, even once, he could recite its best lines and impersonate its characters. He was the light in every room and would always laugh first at himself.
Lyons is survived by his son, Hunter, 12; his mother, Kathy Lyons Holcomb, and her husband Paul Holcomb, of Clendenin; his sister Amy Layne and her husband Tom and son Noah, of Elkview; his fianc Amber Teel of Clendenin; his stepsisters Jennifer Holcomb of North Carolina and Leah Quinn and her husband Jeremy and their children Garrett and Jackson of Indore; and his aunts and uncles David and Peggy Lyons, of Sissonville; Wayne and Valerie Lyons, of Clendenin; Rick Lyons, of North Carolina; and Charles Cantrell, of Clay. He was preceded in death by his father, Doug Lyons, in 1998; his uncle, Roger Lyons, in 2006; his aunt, Janet Dawson, in 2020; his aunt Irene Cantrell, in 2015; and his grandparents, Frank and Mildred Lyons and Lawrence and Rhuanna Hamrick.
In lieu of flowers a Go Fund Me has been established under "Jared Lyons Memorial Fund" and donations may be made online or at any Poca Valley Bank branch.
The memorial service will be 6 p.m., Wednesday September 15, 2021 at Heritage Baptist Church Elkview, WV. Matics Funeral Home Inc. in Clendenin is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.