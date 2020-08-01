JARRELL Q. ROSS, 91, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Summit Place of Mooresville.
He was born May 19, 1929, in Coco, WV, to the late James and Ruby Ross. Jarrell served in the US Air Force and later worked as an Instrument Mechanic for DuPont, Belle Plant. He was a long-time member of Grace Baptist Temple, in St. Albans, WV, and more recently Peninsula Baptist Church in Mooresville, NC.
Jarrell is survived by his wife, June Ross; son, Jeff Ross; daughters-in-law, Cathy Ross and Deborah Ross; four grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by a son, Alan Ross.
