JASON ALLEN HARTLEY, 35, of Summersville, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at the Walker Memorial Park in Summersville. Interment followed under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville.
Funerals for Thursday, April 30, 2020
Burns, Glenda - Noon, Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Conner, Mary - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.