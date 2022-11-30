Jason Allen “Jay” Doughty Nov 30, 2022 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JASON ALLEN "JAY" DOUGHTY, 45, of supply NC, formally from Sod, WV met his forever sunset on November 28, 2022. Jason's sunrise was May 29,1977.Jason enjoyed hunting, fishing, being around family, and anything involving cars and motorcycles.Jason is preceded in death by his brothers; Rob and Eric Doughty, and his grandparents; Roy and Jackie Doughty followed by Ashford and Sarah Lawrence.Surviving are his parents; Robert and Llada Doughty, his daughter; Heather Doughty , his son; Corey Allen, and his granddaughter; Addilyn Tyson.Service and visitation times will be added on the Hafer Funeral Home website on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.netArrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robert Jason Allen Doughty Civil Law Wv Llada Doughty Roy Visitation Heather Doughty Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mary Ann Finney Carolyn Adele “Dale” Groom Rosalee Brown Barbara Jean Chase Phyllis J. Hall Robyn Nicole Sirianni John Wayne Cantrell Adele Groom Mary Ann Slater Myra Catherine Withrow Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 30, 2022 Daily Mail WV John Warren Davis: A trailblazing educator Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age