JASON C. WURSTER 46, of St. Albans went home to be with the lord on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 after a long hard fought battle with COVID-19.
He is preceded in death by his father, Wayne H. Wurster and sister, Holly C. Wurster.
Left behind to cherish Jason's memory is his longtime partner and best friend, Melissa Lovejoy; daughter, Bethani Wurster; sons, Donald Wurster and Terrell Lovejoy (Autumn); Mother, Joanne Roth; brother, Wayne Wurster (Barbara); sister, Kim Roberts; grandson, Ethan Wurster and several nieces and nephews.
He also leaves behind his EMS and Fire Department brothers and sisters, and his EMS partner "work wife" Michele White. Jason was the true definition of a hero. He dedicated his life to helping others. Jason started his first responder career as a junior Firefighter at Masonville Volunteer Fire Company in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey. He then later joined Institute Volunteer Fire Department, and is currently a member and past Chief of the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department.
His EMS career began at Duff Ambulance. In 2002 he began his career at Putnam County EMS where he was currently an Advanced Care Technician on medic 27 stationed in Poca Volunteer Fire Department. Over the last 31 years as a first responder Jason has touched the lives of many people.
A full honors celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Maranatha Fellowship, 2910 Kanawha Terrace, Saint Albans, WV with Major Brooks Gilliam Officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, 6313 MacCorkle Avenue, Saint Albans WV 25177.
