JASON D. SOWARDS, 37 of Ripley, passed away February 25, 2021 following a short illness.
He was born April 6, 1983 in Ripley, son of Herman and Roxanne Thivener Sowards. He was employed by the West Virginia Department of Highways and was a member of the Ripley Masonic Lodge #16 AF and AM. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and fishing but his greatest pride in life was his family, especially his children.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife, Joni Simmons Sowards; daughter Alexis Sowards and step children Miranda Payne, Derrick Wolfe and Cory Wolfe; brothers and sisters, Anthony Sowards, Kelly Sowards, Joshua Sowards, Jennifer Pickens and Karissa Meredith; three step grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Isabella and Lillian Sowards.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Brother T.J. Johnston officiating. Burial will be in the Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley. Friends may call on the family from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
