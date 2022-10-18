Jason Dale O’Neal

JASON "FLAKE" DALE O'NEAL, 41, of Pratt, WV, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at home surrounded by family and friends.
Jason was born on April 17, 1981, to Michael O'Neal & Elaine "Cathy" Campbell. He was a graduate of East Bank High School, class of 1999.
Jason was an electrician at Patriot Coal Speed Mining. After a tragic mining accident, we were told we would be lucky to get 13 more seconds with him, but we were blessed with 13 wonderful years. Jason's will to survive was remarkable, and he showed that through overcoming multiple obstacles over that time. He never lost his sense of humor and loved to make everyone around him laugh. Despite his accident, he continued to support and provide for his family. Jason's children & wife were his pride and joy. Even though his accident hindered him, he was a big part of his community and the community will not be the same without him. He loved working in the mines, was a die-hard Atlanta Braves Fan, and loved the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Jason is survived by his loving wife and childhood sweetheart, Andrea (Fowler) O'Neal, who has been by his side for 26 years. Together they have three beautiful children who also live to cherish their father's memory. They are Andrew Scott, Annaleigh Grace, and Austin Matthew. He is also survived by his father, Michael O'Neal; mother, Elaine "Cathy" (James) Campbell; sister, Tiffany (Allan) Hodge; sister, Jessie (Michael) Fitzwater; brother, Jon Campbell; brother, Andy (Sarah) Campbell; special nephews and nieces, Dominik Hodge, Jasmine Hodge, Ryleigh Dempsey-Fitzwater, Isaac Fitzwater, Ethan Fitzwater; 2 special nieces that he loved and raised as his own, Briana (Jackson) Runnion & Katie Fowler; special sister-in-law, Mandy (Jessica) Fowler; and 4 best friends that he considered brothers, Mikie Sparkman, Allan Sparkman, Allan Hodge & Justin Swint. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Michael O'Neal Jr., both maternal and paternal grandparents, and a host of uncles and an aunt. The family would like to thank his special nurses, Linda Filbin & Dotty Cales; STICU & Trauma step down unit at CAMC General; and CPICU at CAMC Memorial for his recent care, love and support. Rest easy, and follow those country roads to your final resting place! "I love you three!"
Friends may call 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, at Cooke Funeral Home, 600 Old Fort St, Cedar Grove. Service will be 9 a.m. Thursday, October 20 at the funeral home with the Pastors Carll Pomery & Matthew Mitchell officiating and his dad, Brother Mitchell will end in prayer. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com. Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the O'Neal family.