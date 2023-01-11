Thank you for Reading.

Jason Kenneth Conley
JASON KENNETH CONLEY ChFC, CLU, 97, of Charleston, WV, passed away on December 22, 2022. Born on August 29, 1925, at Zona, in Roane County, WV, he was the son of the late Ord and Clara Ethel Gandee Conley. Jason was preceded in death by one son, Marvin Conley; grandson Stephen Conley; and fourteen beloved brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 75 years, Jo Ann Knopp Conley of Charleston; sister Janet Smith of Elyria, OH; three children Anitra Conley Thomas (Joe) of New Bern, NC, Thomas Conley of Charleston, and Bill Conley ChFC, CLU (Eileen) of Chesterfield, Virginia; thirteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; and two great great granddaughters. His wife and his extended family were the joy of his life.

