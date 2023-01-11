JASON KENNETH CONLEY ChFC, CLU, 97, of Charleston, WV, passed away on December 22, 2022. Born on August 29, 1925, at Zona, in Roane County, WV, he was the son of the late Ord and Clara Ethel Gandee Conley. Jason was preceded in death by one son, Marvin Conley; grandson Stephen Conley; and fourteen beloved brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 75 years, Jo Ann Knopp Conley of Charleston; sister Janet Smith of Elyria, OH; three children Anitra Conley Thomas (Joe) of New Bern, NC, Thomas Conley of Charleston, and Bill Conley ChFC, CLU (Eileen) of Chesterfield, Virginia; thirteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; and two great great granddaughters. His wife and his extended family were the joy of his life.
Jason graduated from Walton High School at age 15 as class Valedictorian, reflecting a voracious appetite to read and learn that stayed with him his whole life. After graduation he bought and ran a small country store in Zona. After two years, he entered the Army Air Force and served in World War II in the Philippines. After the war, he met and proposed to the love of his life Jo Ann. Then the two of them then moved to North Charleston and Jason started an agency with State Farm Insurance. He worked for the company for 50 years as an agent, agency manager, educator and mentor to many and received countless awards and recognitions for his excellent and integrity filled work. He was also on the Board of Directors that founded South Hills Bank.
Jason was the oldest member of the Charleston Lions Club and served his community for over 73 years. He held the positions of local President, director of the WVIAC tournament, and Co-founder of the Lion's Club Sight Foundation and the Medical Eye Bank of WV. Jason also supported numerous charities in the Kanawha Valley.
He was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church for over 70 years, serving as a Sunday School teacher, long time Superintendent of Sunday Schools and as an Elder of the Church. Jason loved working with the youth of the Church, serving several times as a chaperone with Jo Ann for events including memorable Tent Camping trips where he justifiably earned the nickname "Mr. Cornly" for his corny jokes.
After his retirement, Jason enjoyed playing golf at Kanawha Country Club, gardening, and playing bridge with his friends of the Grandparents' Bridge Club.
In honoring Jason's wishes, his earthly body was cremated. A time of visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, in the Ruffner Room of First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV. A memorial service to celebrate Jason's life will follow at 2 p.m. with Reverend Dr. William Myer officiating. He will be laid to rest at the Columbarium in the gardens of his beloved Church
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Medical Eye Bank of WV, Inc., 3 Courtney Drive, Charleston, WV 25304, or First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV 25301.