JASON LEE TAYLOR, 51, of Pawtucket, RI, formerly of St. Albans, passed away on September 8, 2020 after a long battle with addiction.
Jason was preceded in death by his parents, Bob & Joetta Taylor, of St. Albans, and his birth mother, Karen Lee Taylor.
Jason is survived by his daughter, Angel Shultz (Peter) and their newborn, Savanna Hope of Johnston City, RI, brother, Richard Taylor (Naoko), of Peru, IN and sister, Lois Jean Gibson (Gary), of St. Albans. He also left behind one niece and one nephew.
Jason was an artistic genius though his subject matter often left something to be desired. Many people in both WV and RI carry a sample of his talent on their bodies.
For the last couple of years, Jason had used his artistic talents in upscale new home construction, crafting intricate inlays of wood and tile. Please, for God's sake, make sure your kids, friends or siblings know how Jason passed. This tragedy can happen in any family ..Even yours!
A Private graveside memorial service will be held in the spring after which Jason's ashes will be interred.
