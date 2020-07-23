JASON LINWOOD CUFFEE, 27, of Poca, passed away unexpectedly in the line of duty on July 19, 2020.
He was born on August 31, 1992 in Lynchburg, VA to Linwood and Sarah Bess Cuffee.
Jason was a loving son, father, brother and grandson. He was Charleston Firefighter and former basketball player. Jason attended Poca High School, Wright State University and Cedarville University.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Linwood and Shelia Mae Cuffee of Chesapeake, VA.
In addition to his parents, Jason is survived by his brother, Elijah of Lynchburg, VA; sister, Myra of Poca; partner, Hannah Reifesteck of Poca; sons, Zeke and Theo; his soon to be born daughter; and a host of loving uncle, aunts and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, in the Grand Hall at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center with the Rev. Matthew Watts and the Rev. Mason Ballard officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service in the Grand Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to GoFundMe for Jason's children at
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.