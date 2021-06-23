JASON MICHAEL "MIKE" GILLISPIE 44, of Leon formerly of Charleston tragically lost his life Sunday June 20, 2021 following an ATV accident. He was a graduate of Capitol High School and worked for the past 2 1/2 years as a dispatch manager for Triton Construction. He loved his career and co-workers. He always said they were like family to him. Prior to Triton Construction he worked for 11 years at Sunbelt Rentals. He started his career working on the lot, working up to a CDL driver and eventually as a dispatch manager. Mike loved to hunt, fish, ride ATV's and make moonshine. He loved his granddaughter, Cambry and she was the light of his life.
Survivors include his mother, Debbra Gillispie Bruner; loving wife of 25 years, Tika Gillispie; sons, Corey Cantley (Cortney Jordan), Jason (Ashley) Gillispie Jr. and Austin Gillispie; grandchildren, Cambry, Adalynn, Landon and Imanni; grandmother, Vada Riffle; best friend, Randy Williams; his dogs, Nikita and Xena. Mike is also survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Raynes Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday June 25, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor with Rick Bruner officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences and memorial contributions may be sent to the family by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.