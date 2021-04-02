JASON RAY MORRIS 46, of Belle passed away March 29, 2021 at his home.
Jason was known for his sense of humor, quick wit and intelligence. He loved to sing along to 90s metal, to dance with his wife and to travel with her to beautiful places both near and far.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Jennifer Baldwin, as well as his grandparents and his cousin, Jeremy.
He will be carried on in the hearts of his wife, Kristi Morris of Belle; daughter, Jordan Morris of Charleston; father, Terry Morris (Pam) of Grandbury, Texas; brother, Justin Morris (Julia) of Austin, Texas; sisters, Jennifer Morris Austin (Steve) of South Charleston and Tiffany Talbert (Jeremy) of Charleston; nephew, Christian; nieces, Shayla, Lilliana, Sophia, and Mae; a large extended family of aunts, cousins, friends and so many more.
A celebration of his life will be held at Southeast Church of the Nazarene, at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021 with Pastor Bart Hodel officiating.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the celebration of life.
