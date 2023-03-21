We are saddened to announce the unexpected passing of JASON WAYNE SIMMS, 47, of Huntington formerly of Gallipolis Ferry. On Friday, March 17, 2023, he was fatally injured in a vehicle accident.
Jason was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Simms "Yoda".
Jason was a 1993 graduate of Saint Albans High School.
He is survived by his mother, Jeanette "Jeannie" Simms-Zopp (Gene) of Gallipolis Ferry, Brothers, Justin Simms (Kristin Skidmore) of Saint Albans and Jerry David McClanahan (Becky) of Charleston, Daughter Chelsea Hapney (Andy) of Milton, Son, Daidence Eli Simms of Gallipolis Ferry, Grandson, Nolan Hapney of Milton, and several cousins.
Jason was currently a student at Marshall University pursuing a degree in Computer Science.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Rev. Joel M. Harpold officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in Jason's memory to The Lifehouse. Donations can be sent to Main Office, c/o Lifehouse Farm, 537 Washington Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. The online link is: http://thelifehousewv.com/donate-online.html