JASON CHADBURN WURSTER, 46, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Full obituary will run on Friday, January 1, 2021. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 2021 at Maranatha Fellowship, 2910 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans. You may visit Jason's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, is honored to serve the Wurster family.
