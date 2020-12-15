Jasper Lee Casto

JASPER LEE "JAY" CASTO, 76 of Buffalo passed away Friday December 11, 2020 at his home following a short illness. He was a 1963 graduate of Buffalo High School and retired from Akzo Nobel with over 30 years of service. He was a 50 year member of Kanawha Valley Lodge No. 36 A.F &.A.M. in Buffalo and Buffalo Chapter No. 150, Order of the Eastern Star.
He was a licensed West Virginia auctioneer and spent many years as a little league umpire.
Born June 21, 1944 in Leon he was the son of the late Golden F. Casto and Margaret Atalee Miller Casto. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Jimmie Lee Casto.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Priddy Casto; sons, Timmie (Renne) Casto of Buffalo and Johnnie (Andrea) Casto of Eleanor; grandchildren, Patrick, Julia, Joshua and Delaney Casto; sister, Nancy Higginbotham of Grimms Landing. Jasper is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday December 16, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Rev. Randy Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Casto family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.