Thank you for Reading.

Jaunette L. Cunningham
SYSTEM

JAUNETTE L. "JANET" CUNNINGHAM age 81 of Kernersville, NC died Saturday, April 15, 2023, after a brief illness.

She is survived by one sister Brenda K Richardson, (Thomas) of Kernersville, NC and grandchildren Stephanie Spaeth of Clarksville, TN, Amy Carter of New Jersey, and TJ Johnston of Texas, nephews Michael Todd Richardson (Amy) of Walkertown, NC, Timothy L Richardson (Kristi) of Kernersville, NC. Great nephews Benjamin Richardson, Jordan Richardson, great nieces Kalee Richardson and Ragen Richardson. She also has ten great grandchildren Timothy Spaeth, Madelyn Spaeth, Joey Spaeth, Logan Carter, Aaron Carter, Destiny Petro, Steeler Petro, Nikki Petro, Liam Johnston, Brinley Johnston, and two great great grandchildren Isabella Spaeth and Oliver Janise.

Tags

Recommended for you