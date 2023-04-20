Jaunette L. Cunningham

JAUNETTE L. "JANET" CUNNINGHAM age 81 of Kernersville, NC died Saturday, April 15, 2023, after a brief illness.
She is survived by one sister Brenda K Richardson, (Thomas) of Kernersville, NC and grandchildren Stephanie Spaeth of Clarksville, TN, Amy Carter of New Jersey, and TJ Johnston of Texas, nephews Michael Todd Richardson (Amy) of Walkertown, NC, Timothy L Richardson (Kristi) of Kernersville, NC. Great nephews Benjamin Richardson, Jordan Richardson, great nieces Kalee Richardson and Ragen Richardson. She also has ten great grandchildren Timothy Spaeth, Madelyn Spaeth, Joey Spaeth, Logan Carter, Aaron Carter, Destiny Petro, Steeler Petro, Nikki Petro, Liam Johnston, Brinley Johnston, and two great great grandchildren Isabella Spaeth and Oliver Janise.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett L Moore and Clara M Moore, her sisters, Zula M Rutledge and Eva L Moore, daughter, Terri Johnston, and great grandchild, Robert Rostorfer.
She loved her family and would spend hours talking about them if you had the time to listen. She was especially close to her granddaughter Stephanie Spaeth whom she raised.
A special thanks to the staff at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living facility of Kernersville, NC and Kate B Reynolds Hospice Home of Winston-Salem, NC for all the care provided the past two and a half years.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Cunningham Memorial Park of St Albans, WV.