JAXSON EZRA COTTRELL, 4, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Family will receive friends at the Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home for visitation on Wednesday, May 5, from 4 - 8 p.m. A service will follow on Thursday, May 6 at 1 p.m. in the Stockert-Paletti Chapel.

